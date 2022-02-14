American Fork police: DoorDash driver arrested after screaming, refusing to leave eatery requiring use of mask

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was arrested by American Fork Police Wednesday after allegedly yelling at high volume and refusing to leave a restaurant that required people to wear masks.

Wesley Castle, 21, arrived to pick up a DoorDash food order, his probable cause statement says. He “was not wearing a mask, so restaurant staff asked (the suspect) to put one on due to their particular store policy,” the statement says.

Castle “began yelling at the restaurant staff causing a big scene. Employees of this restaurant describe (the suspect’s) yelling as a nine on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the loudest they have ever heard someone scream. This disturbance caused the cooks to stop cooking, so they could see what was going on.”

The restaurant manager asked Castle to leave, the statement says. He initially refused to go even after employees told him they were calling police.

Officers responded, and saw Castle leaving the restaurant, and stopped him nearby. He refused to provide his name or information at the officers’ request, despite being asked three to five times, his probable cause statement says.

Castle resisted efforts to handcuff him, and it took four officers working together to get the suspect cuffed, the police statement says.

Castle faces charges of commercial obstruction, a class A misdemeanor; failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor; and interference with arresting officers, a class B misdemeanor.

The suspect “does not have a criminal history,” the statement says. “A search through local police records showed that (he) has had several police interactions, from different police agencies, regarding disturbances at restaurants similar to the one that occurred today. All of these previous reports were documented within the past year.”

Castle was released after agreeing to conditions including he return for required court proceedings, not commit crimes, and avoid contact with the victims of his alleged offense.