American Fork police fire on, miss suspect wanted for multiple charges

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police fired on a suspect they say drove recklessly into traffic in a badly damaged, stolen truck, then fled police both by vehicle and on foot.

The suspect, Matthew Jay Bryan, was not hit by the bullets in the Saturday afternoon incident, and has been booked, without bail, into the Utah County Jail.

Bryan, 41, faces initial charges of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of failure to remain at scene of accident, damage only, a class B misdemeanor

Operate/move unsafe vehicle, an infraction

At about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area of 500 East and 300 North, American Fork, and spotted the white truck, based on descriptions. The vehicle had “significant front end damage,” Bryan’s probable cause statement says.

“The windshield was broken and the hood of the vehicle was bent upward, so that it couldn’t be lowered, and obstructed the view from the front windshield. The truck was parked in the driveway of a residence when officers first made

contact.”

The suspect, later identified as Bryan, began backing out of the driveway in the stolen vehicle when officers arrived, the statement says.

“He was ordered several times by the officers to park and exit the vehicle. Bryan ignored these commands to stop and accelerated past the officers and down the street. Officers returned to their vehicles and pursued Bryan. Audible and visual signals from the officer’s vehicles were ignored as Bryan continued to drive away from the scene.”

The pursuit started in American Fork and ended in Lehi when Bryan stuck a parked trailer, the police statement says.

“He exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Bryan was apprehended shortly thereafter. Prior to the final collision with the trailer, Bryan struck two other parked vehicles during the pursuit.”

Bryan has a board of pardons warrant that was issued by the U.S. Marshal’s service on May 11 of this year, the statement says.

A news release from the American Fork Police Department says, Bryan has a “very extensive criminal history including violent offenses and is flagged as an offender with violent tendencies.”

Bryan was checked out at the hospital as a precaution before being booked into jail.

Because shots were fired by police, the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team was called to conduct the investigation.

“This is standard practice to have officers from other agencies conduct investigations into these types of incidents,” the AFPD statement says. “We are committed to a thorough investigation and will release further details as they become available.”