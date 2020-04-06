American Fork police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

A Facebook post from American Fork Police Department Monday morning said Lila Warnick was last seen at her residence on Saturday, March 28. It is believed she may currently be in the Draper area.

Lila is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds with dark eyes and black hair.