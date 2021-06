AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in American Fork are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of backing into some property at a park in Cedar Hills.

“… the passenger got out of the vehicle to assess the damage, and then the driver drove off,” says an American Fork PD post on Facebook.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the people involved is asked to call police at 801-763-3020.