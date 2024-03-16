American Fork police seek public’s assistance building case against three alleged counterfeiters

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Mar. 15, 2024 Gephardt Daily) — Police are seek the public’s help in tracing the range of three suspects’ fake $100 bills around Utah and beyond.

They were arrested last month for allegedly passing the counterfeit bills at an American Fork Home Deport store and other Utah County Home Depots, according to a Friday press release from the American Fork Police Department issued in conjunction with Home Depot.

Anyone with information on or dealings with Reginal Flowers, Willis Armond or Jerry Garrett are asked to contact American Fork PD at 801)763-3020 or Utah Central Dispatch (801)798-5600.

The trio is from the Florida area. “American Fork police are continuing to investigate other locations in Utah and other states where the three may have passed the counterfeit money.”

In nabbing the alleged suspects Feb. 6, American Fork police responded to a report of a theft in progress using counterfeit $100 bills. “Officers were told three males had previously used counterfeit money to purchase merchandise from Home Depots in Provo and Lindon. “The suspects would then take the merchandise to another Home Deport and return the items for real money.”

Flowers and Armond were located in a car parked outside the store and arrested, according to the release, found to have multiple fake $100 bills as well as $3,993.79 worth of merchandise in the vehicle, plus marijuana.

Garrett was still inside the store, allegedly having returned merchandise purchased with counterfeit money for refund and in the process of selecting another item.

Found with fake $100 bills on his person when arrested, he fled when officers approached, adding evading police and resisting arrest to the charges of theft, pattern of unlawful activity, drug possession and forgery counts for which all three men were booked into the Utah County Jail. No word on why the alleged scofflaws were picking on Home Depot.