American Fork police seek public's help identifying female persons of interest

Gephardt Daily Staff
American Fork police are asking for help identifying the two women pictured. Photos: AFPD

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in American Fork are asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest in a gas station robbery.

“Friends — these two female individuals are persons-of-interest in a recent gas station robbery in American Fork. We would like to identify them and have a word,” an AFPD social media post says.

“If you have any information as to who these individuals may be, please contact Central Utah 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970 and ask to speak with an American Fork police officer regarding the case.

“You are able to remain anonymous, if you prefer. Thank you so much!”

