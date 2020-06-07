Amtrack train stopped east of Provo since Saturday night due to rock on tracks

PROVO, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Customers on an Amtrak train stuck since Saturday night east of Provo due to a rock on the tracks will be transferred to a bus service in Helper, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

Amtrak said in a tweet Saturday night that the train — Amtrak Train 5 — has 39 people on board and was on its way to Emeryville, Calif. from Chicago, Ill.

“California Zephyr Train 5 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/5, is currently stopped east of Provo (PRO) due to debris on the tracks,” said a tweet from Amtrak at 10:16 p.m. “Updates to follow as more information becomes available.”

A follow up tweet Sunday morning said California Zephyr Train 6, which also departed Emeryville on Saturday, was also holding east of Provo due to the disabled Train 5 in its path.

An update at 3:20 p.m. Sunday said: “Due to ongoing mechanical issues, Train 5, which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/5 will terminate east of Provo (PRO). Passengers will transfer to Train 6 traveling to Helper (HER) where alternate bus transportation will be provided. We apologize for the inconvenience.”