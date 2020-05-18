Angel Moroni statue and capstone removed from top of Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The angel Moroni statue and capstone was removed from top of the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday.

Daniel Woodruff, spokesperson for the LDS Church, said in a prepared statement: “This has long been planned as part of the temple renovation, but the timeline to do so was accelerated following the earthquake in March,” Woodruff said.

“The statue and capstone will be preserved and refurbished before being reinstalled at a later date. Work also continues to remove stones from the upper spires of the temple for preservation during the project. Those stones will be reinstalled in the future.”

Church members see Moroni as a symbol of the “Restored” Gospel of Jesus Christ that was revealed to Joseph Smith.

Once on the ground, members of the construction team posed for photos next to the twelve-foot-five-inch statue, which had been standing atop the Salt Lake City Temple since 1892.