Angels Landing Trail to close Wednesday, Thursday for maintenance

SPRINGDALE, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park will close Wednesday and most of Thursday for maintenance to the chains’ sections.

The trail should reopen by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, said a Facebook post from the park.

The West Rim Trail will also be closed starting at the Grotto Trailhead to Scout Lookout, where the Angels Landing Trail begins, from Wednesday through Thursday, while crews are working in the area. This section of the West Rim Trail will reopen once the maintenance is completed.

For up to date trail information, click here, stop by the visitor center, or follow the park on Twitter.