Animal rescue group denounces use of animals as ‘white elephant’ gifts

NORTHERN UTAH, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A northern Utah animal rescue group is speaking out after someone turned in a mouse that had been given to someone as an impractical, allegedly humorous “white elephant” gift.

“A white elephant? No, this a mouse,” said Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue in a social media post. “Someone purchased, threw in a glass jar wrapped and taken to a Christmas party, just for the jar to be tossed around while this poor babe awaited his fate.

“ANIMALS ARE LIVING BEINGS NOT PRESENTS. THIS IS ANIMAL ABUSE.”

The group asked readers to imagine how scared the tiny creature must have felt.

“No food and water for hours on end, jostled around like he wasn’t a living being? I’ve played white elephant games, I’ve shaken presents to ‘guess what they are’ and even seen them be dropped. I can’t even begin to think what he has gone through.”

The poster said this was the third such white elephant gift seen this year “that was an innocent being put in a messed up game.

“The receiver of this gift of course was not prepared to take on a mouse because animals are a responsibility and a commitment much larger than a $2 purchase. Welcome little Elf, you won’t ever have to endure that nightmare again.”

The post promised that “Elf” will go to a good home when ready for adoption.

“Please share Elf’s message, animals ARE NOT good gifts, they need to be welcomed into a home with the knowledge of the person who is taking care of them, given proper care and research done before ADOPTING them.”

For more information about Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue, formed in 2021 by two students attending Weber State University, click here.