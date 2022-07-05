Anonymous donor offers $50K reward for tip most helpful in locating missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An anonymous donor is offering $50,000 to the person who can offer the most significant information leading to the location of “Casey” Cornelis Bokslag, missing since he left his South Salt Lake residence on June 6.

According to an attorney speaking for the donor at a news conference held by the South Salt Lake Police Department, the donor is a father who does not know Bokslag or his family, but has been moved by the case, and wants to offer some resolution to the family of Bokslag, 29.

The donor will determine to whom the money is awarded, if any information is found to be worthy of the award.

Anyone with information in the case of the missing man is asked to contact Detective Dustin Hansen at 801-412-3664 or [email protected] Reference case number LK2022:18693.

Bokslag’s car was located abandoned off of Interstate 80 by the Castle Rock exit near the Wyoming border two days after he was last seen.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted by Summit County Sheriff’s office with Search & Rescue, Mounted Horse Patrol, Drone Team and Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau,” says a statement issued by the South Salt Lake Police Department.

“Nothing of significance was located.”

The last known footage of him Bokstag was caught on surveillance video as he left his apartment carrying his work backpack, the police statement says. His phone was last traced by a cell phone tower near 2100 South and 300 West on June 6.

After his disappearance, $100 was withdrawn from his bank account, the statement says.

SSLPD held the news conference with the new details on Tuesday, and shared video of the donor’s statement, issued through his attorney, below: