South Salt Lake animal shelter in crisis mode as number of abandoned dogs increases daily

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake animal shelter has issued a desperate plea for assistance.

Under the headline “Urgent Help Needed,” the agency posted on Facebook: South Salt Lake Animal Services is BEYOND capacity.

“The sheer amount of strays without ID or microchips is devastating. We are now having to resort to using temporary wire cages to house dogs, which is not ideal. It is stressful to the animals and the staff. This over-capacity is crippling our ability to help the public.

“In addition, another dog was tied up out front of the shelter during the snow storm last night. Not only do we have no space for them, but it is neglectful, abusive and unacceptable to abandon an animal in these circumstances.”

Since the plea for help went out, the shelter posted just after 4 p.m. Thursday that three more dogs had been turned in, found running loose at 2193 S. Main St., 3380 S. 100 W., and 3300 S. State St. Their pictures are posted on the South Salt Lake Animal Services Facebook page.

“We are in desperate need of help. PLEASE, help the shelter by micro-chipping your pet, keeping your pet indoors, adopting from a shelter, and sharing this post. South Salt Lake, along with other local shelters are FULL, and we need adoptions or rescues NOW!”

The shelter advises those wishing to foster any of their animals to contact CAWS — Community Animal Welfare Society.

“To see more animals that are currently in our shelter, click here.

“If you are interested in an animal from our shelter, please contact us at 801-483-6024 Ext 6, or visit the shelter at 2274 S. 600 W., South Salt Lake City.”