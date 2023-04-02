Another Utah spring snowstorm expected to arrive Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Another spring snowstorm arrives in Utah on Sunday, bringing with it heavy snow, temperatures 20-30 degrees below normal and more concerns for commuters.

And this isn’t an April Fools’ joke.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a major storm warning Saturday for northern Utah from Sunday through Tuesday.

The storm is expected to bring significant accumulating snow beginning Sunday morning in the far northern mountains and Sunday evening in the northern valleys, NWS officials said. Snow is expected to continue through at least Tuesday, with mountain snow lingering into Wednesday, the storm warning states.

Snow also is expected to impact the Monday morning commute from Salt Lake County northward, NWS officials said. Motorists are encouraged to prepare for difficult winter driving conditions, with possible low visibility in heavy or blowing snow.

The National Weather Service estimates the northern Utah valleys will receive 5-10 inches of new snow, with 15-18 inches possible along the Wasatch Front and the Cache, Bear River and Tooele valleys. One to 2 feet of snow is expected along the Wasatch Back and in southwestern Wyoming, NWS officials said.

The snowstorm is projected to hit central and southern Utah on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday afternoon. The NWS says the storm will dump 5-10 inches in the valleys north of St. George, west of Interstate 15 and in the Sanpete Valley. Another 1-2 feet is expected in the central and southern Utah mountains.

As part of the spring storm, strong winds are expected Monday in southern and eastern Utah, with gusts up to 65 mph, according to the NWS. The wind advisory also applies to the San Rafael Swell, Canyonlands National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Strong winds are expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon, NWS officials said.