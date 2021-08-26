Another Utah Task Force to deploy to California’s Dixie Fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nineteen firefighters, five engines, and two command vehicles are part of the latest task force deployment from Utah to help fight the Dixie Fire in California.

Most of the members of this task force departed for California Thursday morning to rendezvous with some members who already deployed, said a news release from the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

This is the sixth Utah Emergency Management Assistance Compact Mission of the year, the news release added.

“The Dixie Fire has been burning since July 13 and at more than 735,000 acres burned, it is the largest single wildfire in California’s history,” the news release added. “The August Complex, which burned more than 1 million acres in California in 2020, consisted of multiple fires.”

This current task force consists consists firefighters and fire apparatus from Unified Fire Authority, Park City, North Fork, which covers Sundance, Draper and Murray fire departments.

The firefighters staged at the Maverik Center in West Valley City and departed shortly after 7 a.m. following a logistics and safety briefing.

They will deploy for about 16 days; 14 days working plus travel, under the EMAC, a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies. California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer.

A task force that deployed from Utah for the Dixie Fire a couple of weeks ago is due home Thursday, followed by a strike team, which is expected home this weekend.

“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need,” the news release said. “It’s important for residents to know that while some of their firefighters are deployed, they will still enjoy great fire protection at home.”