DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials at Antelope Island State Park are warning visitors of long lines Sunday.

A tweet at 9:30 a.m. said: “We had so. many. visitors yesterday. We expect it to be busy again today with waits at the gate up to one hour. With so many people, we also had several reports of people approaching bison and other animals. Don’t. #SocialDistancing.”

Antelope Island is in Davis County, west of Farmington.