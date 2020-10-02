Police: Fugitive crashes stolen car in West Valley City after fleeing at speeds up to 90 mph

fWEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Adult Parole and Probation fugitive crashed a stolen car in West Valley City Thursday evening after fleeing from police at speeds up to 90 mph, side-swiping another vehicle then hitting a fence and three other parked cars.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander with Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the Metro Gang Unit was looking for the AP&P fugitive, wanted for numerous aggravated felony charges.

“They located him at the south end of West Valley, they tried to stop him, he fled on them,” Lassig said. “He circled round West Valley, different streets, he ended up side-swiping a car on 5600 West.”

The suspect then drove into a neighborhood, crashed into a fence and hit three parked cars.

“Luckily he missed the house that was there,” Lassig said. “The cars in the driveway stopped him from crashing into the house.”

No civilians or officers were injured, Lassig said.

The suspect said his leg was injured and he was transported to an area hospital. A female passenger in the car was also taken to hospital, Lassig said. She also has active warrants, he added. Both suspects will be transported to jail when they are released from hospital. Neither of the suspects has been identified.

The car was stolen out of South Salt Lake, Lassig said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.