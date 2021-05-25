App launched to help Utah foster families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – First Lady Abby Cox joined Utah’s Hogle Zoo, the Salt Lake Chamber and foster organization representatives to announce Utah’s launch of the “Foster Friendly” business app.

Foster Friendly, developed by the first lady’s partner organization America’s Kids Belong, provides an opportunity for businesses to give discounts or free services to foster families, a statement from the Governor’s Office says.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo became the first lady’s inaugural “Show Up Business Impact Partner” by offering a discount in the app. The zoo will be offering $49 annual family memberships to all foster, relative, and foster-adoptive families in Utah.

Several additional businesses also become inaugural impact partners, including the Utah Warriors, Cross E Ranch, Paul Mitchell School, and the Malouf Foundation.

First Lady Cox called on all Utah businesses to reach out to become an impact partner by offering a discount or service to Utah’s foster families from within the app.

“May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and we are here to honor the remarkable families who have answered the call to foster,” Cox said in a prepared statement.

“Many people aren’t aware that there is often a personal family financial impact for bringing these sweet foster children into their homes, and Foster Friendly provides an opportunity for Utah’s businesses to Show Up in a big way for these special families. Not everyone can foster a child in need, but everyone can do something to support Utah’s most vulnerable children and those who love them.”

Melissa Hart, director of Utah’s Kids Belong, the local chapter of America’s Kids Belong, said the app officers needed support.

“Foster Friendly makes it simple for businesses to provide these loving families with the community support they need to continue to do their important work,” she said. “The app is geo-located, so it will help families find local discounts and supports where they live.”

The app is available for foster families and businesses to download for iOS and Android.

Families who may be considering taking the leap to become foster parents are invited to contact Utah Foster Care for answers to questions, and to help determine if becoming a foster family is the right fit.

For mentoring opportunities and family support, Utahns can reach out to Raise the Future.