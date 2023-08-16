Dramatic Video: Sheriff’s deputy saves infant’s life

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A sheriff’s deputy has been lauded a hero after saving a choking infant’s life.

“We are pleased to report baby Carlos is now back home and doing fine,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Tuesday. “Thank you Deputy Pacheco for your quick response and diligence in saving this baby’s life.”

Sunday the child was struggling, as the statement noted in describing Deputy Nicholas Pacheco’s life-saving work that morning.

“On August 13 at 7:27 a.m. Deputy Pacheco responded lights and sirens to a medical call of a one month old infant who was blue in color, choking, unconscious and not breathing.

“He ran upstairs and found the mother holding her baby. Deputy Pacheco immediately started CPR on the baby with chest compressions followed by back thrusts.

“The baby started to respond and was trying to dislodge what was blocking his airway. Deputy Pacheco turned the baby onto its stomach and provided several more back thrusts when the baby suddenly coughed up a white substance.

“The infant then started to gasp for air and began to cry.” Just the sounds all wanted to hear.

Deputy Pacheco handed the child over to just-arriving paramedics with South Metro Fire Rescue. The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

