Argument over house cleaning leads to stabbing in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City mother is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend during an argument over house cleaning.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake County Third District Court, Salt Lake City Police officers were called to an apartment on north Orange Street early Sunday morning on a domestic violence complaint.

“Upon arrival, (the male victim) was observed with a wound to the back of his left shoulder and there was a large amount of blood on the floor inside the apartment,” the probable cause statement said.

The alleged victim told police he and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 1-year-old child, “had been arguing” and that she “used a knife and stabbed him.”

Police say the girlfriend acknowledged she had “sliced” her boyfriend, but claimed it was an accident. She allegedly told police they “had been drinking alcoholic beverages together and got into an argument about cleaning the house.”

The girlfriend said she was “slicing lemons with a kitchen knife” when her boyfriend “pushed her.” She said she told him she would defend herself while “holding out the knife,” and he “pushed her again.”

The girlfriend explained she “threw her hands up” and “accidentally sliced (her boyfriend) with the knife,” court documents say.

The police affidavit indicates officers did not believe the girlfriend’s story. She was arrested for investigation of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child — all third-degree felonies.

Gephardt Daily did not reveal the suspect’s name in order to protect the privacy of the alleged victims.