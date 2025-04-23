Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in estranged former husband’s death

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Maricopa County Superior Court jury unanimously found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the July 2019 fatal shooting of fourth husband Charles Vallow.

Daybell elected to represent herself in the court case. She told jurors that her brother, Alex Cox, shot her estranged husband, Vallow in self-defense after a family argument on July 10, 2019.

Cox died before he could be prosecuted.

Lori Daybell had already been tried in Idaho for the murder of two of her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of former Utah resident Tammy Daybell, the previous wife of then-boyfriend Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell, a former Utah resident who studied at BYU, was also found guilty in the murders of wife Tammy and Lori’s two children.

Lori married fifth husband Chad Daybell a few weeks after the death of Tammy Daybell.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan Photo FBI

On July 31, 2023, Lori Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in the Idaho State Prison.

On May 30, 2024, an Idaho jury found Chad Daybell guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy in the deaths of Tammy, Tylee and J.J.

On June 1, 2024, Chad Daybell was sentenced to death. He remains incarcerated.

Tamara Tammy Douglas Daybell Photo Obituary

An sentencing date for Lori Daybell in the Arizona case has not yet been set.