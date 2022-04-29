Arizona man dies in Summit County rollover crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from Arizona died Thursday evening when his truck crashed on a dirt road near Wahsatch in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting the accident at about 7:15 p.m.

SCSO said the 64-year-old Mesa, Arizona, resident apparently lost control of the Ford Ranger he was driving on Wahsatch Road, near milepost 192 on Interstate 80.

The truck slid into a power pole, then rolled.

The man, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.