Arizona man found deceased in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff officials were called to join in the search for an Arizona man Saturday evening after Garfield County officials found the man’s truck, near the county border, still running and with his deceased dog inside.

The missing man was Roger Stricklett, 80, from Phoenix. The deceased dog was described as “older,” says a news release issued by the Kane County Sheriff‘s Office. The man’s phone and other belongings were left in the truck, which was not locked, a statement says.

“A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter out of St. George flew a Kane County deputy to the scene while other deputies responded in their vehicles,” the statement says.

The helicopter searched until nightfall, then returned to St. George, the statement says. A Kane County Sheriff’s search and rescue crew of 13 people and a dog responded to the area and expanded the search area.

The crew found tracks they believed belonged to Stricklett and followed them for several hours before finding the victim, deceased.

“Searchers estimate that Roger had walked almost 10 miles even though he was located only about three miles from his truck,” the statement says. His body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for further investigation.

“This search is a great example of the abilities of the many dedicated volunteers from the Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue,” the statement adds. “They donate thousands of hours every year to train and respond to incidents like this. They are very skilled in tracking, rope rescue and swift water rescue. Sheriff Glover expresses a heartfelt thank you to the search and rescue for all their dedicated service to Kane County.”

Shortly after the call came in about Stricklett, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office got a call regarding the crash of a small sightseeing plane that had crashed into Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. KCSO officials also responded to that call, and will help with the recovery of the bodies of two French tourists who died.

