‘Armed and dangerous’ Salt Lake City murder suspect captured, booked into jail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wanted murder suspect Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon has been apprehended and booked into jail.

On Saturday afternoon, Salt Lake City Police put out an Attempt to Locate notice on Kenyon, 42, who was a suspect in the murder of a man found deceased early Saturday morning on the roadway at 338 W. Hansen Ave., which is at about 1650 South.

A passerby spotted the body, and called dispatch at about 7:44 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Bill Manzanares, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily later on Saturday.

“We responded and he was deceased,” Manzanares said on Saturday. “We know who he is, and are working to get his family notified.”

The victim, a White male between 40 and 50, was so badly beaten, an exact cause of death was not apparent, Manzanares said.

The SLCPD has released no additional information in the case, including the identity of the victim, or how Kenyon was apprehended. The suspect’s name and his photo, apparently captured by a surveillance camera, was included on the Attempt to Locate notice.

Kenyon’s Salt Lake County jail listing reveals that he was booked Sunday and he faces charges of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

A records search shows that new information on Kenyon’s murder case has not yet been added to the court database. It also shows that his most recent arrest was just five days prior to the man’s murder on Saturday.

In the April 26 case, Kenyon is charged on suspicion of assault/threat of a care provider, a class A misdemeanor. His probable cause statement says he was a patient at the University Hospital, and “he punched a nurse in full uniform, with identifiers showing he was a nurse, with a closed fist, because he wanted a drink of water. This A/P was aware he punched a nurse and admitted to doing so.”

In that case, Kenyon was released on conditions that did not include bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.