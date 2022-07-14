‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after Heber City homicide

HEBER CITY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff‘s Office has shared photos of a man, described as armed and dangerous, wanted in connection with a homicide discovered at a Heber City residence at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

“Law enforcement is looking for 35-year-old male Michael Grant Asman, DOB 11/24/1986,” says the statement, posted at 1:39 p.m. Thursday.

“Michael is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, 195 pounds, blond hair and blue eyes, unknown clothing description. Michael is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevy pickup, Utah license plat T287M.”

The booking photos shared were taken on June 12 of this year, the statement says.

“If you have seen Michael or his vehicle, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411 or dial 911,” the statement says, adding in capital letters: “DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL, HE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS.”

The homicide is being investigated by the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the sheriff’s office, Heber City and Park City police departments, at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.