Armed man arrested after Murray road rage incident

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police arrested a man Friday night after an alleged road rage incident that involved gunfire.

Calvin Ernest Clarke, 36, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. after officers were sent to the area of the Fashion Place Mall at 6191 S. State on a report of shots fired.

“When officers arrived and made contact with the victim it was found that a bullet hole was in the passenger side of the front door on the pickup truck,” Clarke’s affidavit says.

“The bullet travelled through the front passenger seat and the middle console. The victim reported that the suspect was ‘road raging’ on State Street and shots were fired somewhere on State Street.”

The victim reported the suspect was driving a white Infinity passenger car. Clarke was taken into custody at approximately 7300 S. 700 East.

Post Miranda, Clarke agreed to talk to officers.

“Calvin admitted that there was a road rage incident and that the pickup truck was trying to run him off the road. Calvin said he was on the phone with his girlfriend, … who later found out that he had an active no contact order against and violated it by conversing with her over the phone. Calvin did say that he did throw a gun out of the window of the vehicle and that one shot was fired.”

The gun was found in the vehicle, within Clarke’s reach. A substance that field tested positive for marijuana also was found, as was drug paraphernalia, the affidavit says.

Clark was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail system and ordered held without bail.