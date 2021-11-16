Armed man arrested in emergency room at Jordan Valley Medical Center’s West Campus, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police arrested an armed man at Jordan Valley Medical Center’s West Valley Campus Monday night after his girlfriend allegedly alerted medical personal that he was carrying a gun.

Police were first called to the medical center’s emergency room about 8 p.m. after the woman reportedly passed a note to nurses saying she felt unsafe.

Multiple units arrived the hospital and quickly located the man, and confirmed was armed.

Investigators believe the couple may have been involved in a previous domestic incident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.