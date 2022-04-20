Armed robbery suspect wounded after chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office has released a statement addressing the officer-involved shooting of an armed robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon.

“Earlier today, a male suspect broke into a home in Wellsville armed with an AR15 rifle and demanded the keys to a car from the home owners,” says the statement, signed by Sheriff D. Chad Jensen.

“The suspect left the residence in the stolen vehicle. The victims called 911 to report the robbery.”

Sheriff’s patrol deputies located the stolen van. The suspect was then located in the stolen van by Sheriff’s patrol deputies.

“The deputies attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled causing a high speed pursuit. The chase went from Wellsville through Nibley and ended in Paradise with an officer involved shooting.”

The suspect was transported to Logan Regional Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown, the sheriff’s statement says.

“The Sheriff contacted the Northern Utah Critical incident team, an outside agency to conduct the officer involved shooting investigation. This team is being led by the Cache County Attorney’s Office. There is no further information available at this time pending the ongoing investigations.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.