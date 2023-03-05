Armed suspect arrested after SWAT response in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City Police responded to a business burglar alarm Friday night, and ended up calling out a SWAT team before taking a suspect into custody.

CCPD officers arrived at a closed and locked business at about 10:09 p.m. “and observed an older white male with his shirt off and a green hat on the inside the Chevron gas station. The Chevron was obviously closed due to no vehicles in the parking lot and the front door being locked on approach.”

The suspect, later identified as Clinton Mat Marshall, was spotted at the front desk, moving items around.

“The front door was locked as I attempted to make entry,” Marshall’s charging documents say. “The male was non compliant with any lawful command to stop what he was doing and come to the door. The subject continued to be deceptive and move about the store and made his way back behind the register to continue moving items. At this point I observed the subject holding in his right hand about a 4-inch black knife.

“I continued to issue commands and subject walked back into a rear officer and barricaded himself.”

SWAT crews were called to the scene, “and callouts made until subject surrender(ed) and was taken into custody,” Marshall’s probable cause statement says. “After the scene was safe the manager stated that there was an estimated $5,000 worth of damage done to the store if not more.”

Marshall, 50, was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Criminal mischief with loss of more than $5,000, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor.

Marshall was ordered held without bail.