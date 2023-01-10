Armed suspect shot by police after fleeing Lehi traffic stop, trying to enter strangers’ home in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is dead and three police officers are on administrative leave after they fired on the armed man, who was trying to enter the Saratoga Springs residence of people he did not know, officials say.

The incident began with a traffic stop in Lehi just before 11 p.m. Monday, Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers in Lehi City made a traffic stop on a vehicle about 1000 E. Main Street in Lehi,” she said. “Ten minutes into the stop, while officers were conducting their investigation, the suspect suddenly fled in his vehicle.”

Officers pursued the 50-year-old man, who eventually drove toward Saratoga Springs on Pioneer Crossing, Harrison said. Lehi police requested help from Saratoga Springs Police officers.

Utah County Sheriff deputies spiked the roadway at about 1700 W. Pioneer Crossing, “causing the two passenger side tires of this best vehicle to deflate,” she said. “The vehicle continued westbound on Pioneer crossing into Saratoga Springs, and shortly after entering Saratoga Springs city limits, the pursuit was terminated as the police actually lost sight of the vehicle.”

A few minutes later, the vehicle was spotted in a Smith’s parking lot, Harrison said.

“Police were able to locate the vehicle in there. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect attempted to ram the vehicle into one of the police units, and then he fled across Redwood Road into the Dalmore Meadows subdivision where he turned into Canterbury Court.”

That’s a dead-end road, a map shows.

“After entering that road, he stopped his vehicle and fled on foot,” Harrison said. “He ran up onto the front porch of the house where it appeared as he was trying to gain entry. In trying to gain entry, he did wake all of the occupants of that home. Officers observed that he had a firearm in his hand. He refused to drop the firearm when he was instructed to do so, and continued to try to gain entry into that home.

“That is when three officers fired at the suspect. Medical aid was provided to the suspect, however he did pass away.”

Residents confirmed they did not know the suspect, Harrison said. The man, whose name has not been released, had prior arrests, she said.

“Right after the incident, the officer-involved critical incident protocol was invoked, so the officer-involved critical incident team took over the investigation and the Utah County Attorney’s Office was also advised of the incidents.”

The three officers were put on administrative leave, as is OICI protocol. They have been urged to take advantage of counseling if they feel the need arises, Harrison said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.