Armed suspect who fled UPD traffic stop dead after Midvale barricade

MIDVALE, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man died early Friday following a prolonged armed standoff with police in Midvale.

According to a Unified Police Department news release, the incident began around 3:20 a.m. on April 4 when officers attempted a traffic stop near 7200 South and State Street.

“The vehicle failed to yield, and during the attempt, a passenger exited and fled on foot,” UPD said.

Officers located the fleeing passenger—identified as Luis Gomez, 41—hiding in the bed of a truck near 7420 South. When an officer peered inside the truck Gomez, who was observed pointing a firearm at the officer’s head, the UPD statement said.

Gomez then “barricaded himself in the bed of the truck, which contained large objects where he attempted to conceal his location.”

SWAT teams and armored vehicles were called to the scene, and drones were deployed to monitor the situation. Gomez reportedly shot down one drone while remaining in the truck for several hours.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities coordinated with Midvale City and the Canyons School District to enact shelter-in-place orders and evacuations in nearby areas.

Around 8 a.m., Gomez turned the weapon on himself, despite ongoing negotiations aimed at a peaceful surrender. Medical aid was rendered immediately, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We understand the emotional toll incidents like this can have on the community and want to express our gratitude for the public’s patience and cooperation. Our thoughts are with all affected by this situation.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The Unified Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.