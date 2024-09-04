Arrest documents: Alleged Riverton gunman, gang member, booked for murder; victim shot 10 times

RIVERTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An affidavit filed by Riverton police on Wednesday in the arrest of Thomas Leelynn Rose says he is suspected of first-degree murder, is a longtime gang member, and had been hiding out at a house in Salt Lake City.

Rose, 19, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, his affidavit says.

The fatal shooting was reported at about midnight on Aug. 19. Riverdale police responded to the scene, in the city’s Monarch Meadows neighborhood.

“They arrived and found an adult male victim who was shot approximately 10 times,” Rose’s newly filed affidavit says. “The victim died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“Evidence was collected from the scene, including surveillance footage. Through the use of cell phone data, internet service provider data, social media account data, and other investigative means, it was determined Thomas Rose shot and killed the victim.”

Rose immediately fled the scene, arrest documents say, “and made no effort to contact law enforcement or EMS to notify them of the incident.”

Evidence collected at the scene, including a jacket and an Orem address, was investigated, according to information released earlier.

Investigators eventually determined Rose was staying at a home in the Salt Lake City area, the affidavit says.

“A search warrant was executed where he was staying and he was safely taken into custody. Thomas Rose was charged with murder.”

The officer who filed the affidavit suggested Rose be held without bail.

“The current offense is a felony. There is substantial evidence to support the charge, and through clear and convincing evidence that (Rose) would constitute a substantial danger to other individuals or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.

“Thomas Rose took great lengths to avoid law enforcement contact after shooting and killing the victim. Thomas Rose has a lengthy history of gang membership, and weapons offenses. If released, it is likely he would flee the jurisdiction of the court… Thomas Rose is a documented gang member with a history of weapons and drug violations.”

Rose is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system. A statement released earlier Wednesday said the investigation also involves “other individuals who potentially obstructed the work of the detectives.”