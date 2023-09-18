Arrest documents: Alleged shooter, gang member waited outside SLC venue for victim to exit, shot man in neck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal new information about the arrest of a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting a victim in the neck early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City.

Dispatch was alerted to the shooting at 1:03 a.m. Sunday, and Salt Lake City police responded to the scene, at 2149 E. 3300 South, outside Liquid Joe’s, a bar and music venue.

“Gang detectives responded to find a victim who had been shot one time and a casing on the ground,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Santana James Percival.

“The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with injury to his shoulder and neck caused by the single gunshot. I responded to the hospital where I observed that the victim had a gunshot wound that traveled through his shoulder. The bullet then travel into his neck narrowly missing vital arteries.”

An earlier SLCPD statement said the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim told officers “the incident from tonight (was) a result from a previous altercation that had taken place between the victim and (Percival) in the weeks prior. Upon reviewing the footage, (Percival) was inside the club prior to the encounter. (Percival) exited the club and waited at the exit of the parking lot with a black backpack,” the affidavit says.

Surveillance video shows the shooter, later identified as Percival, standing outside the club “with his hand inserted into the backpack for several minutes prior to the victim exiting the club and appeared to be readily waiting for the victim to exit the club,” the SLCPD officer’s statement says.

“The victim exits the club and walks towards (Percival). (Percival) and the victim exchange words and (Percival) then removes his hand from the backpack and fires one round at the victim, who falls to the ground.”

The shooter then ran west on 3300 South, the police statement says. He was taken into custody at 6:23 a.m., a little more than five hours after the shooting.

Arrest documents say Percival “is a documented gang member with a violent history. … (He) discharged a firearm amongst numerous people which resulted in the serious bodily injury of another. (Percival) has shown a willingness to cause serious injury or possible death regardless of consequences.”

Percival was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

As in all cases, charges will be determined by the County Attorney’s Office.

Percival was ordered held without bail.