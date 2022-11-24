Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape.

Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he went so far as to disable the garage door of the home, ensuring his grandfather, 87, and grandmother, 85, could not leave in their car once he confronted them.

Clearfield City police were dispatched to the scene at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from Belt’s 60-year-old mother, who lives at the residence with her parents and adult son. Upon coming home, she found her parents unresponsive in the garage.

Police met her at the residence, at 681 N. 1050 West, and moved her to a safer location. Officers surrounded the house, and Belt surrendered shortly after talking with his mother and police by phone.

Initial interview

Post Miranda, Belt agreed to be interviewed by police, initially denying involvement in the murders.

“Jeremy discussed his concerns… telling police “other family members attempted to harm him,” including his grandparents, referred to as “Victim 1 and Victim 2” in the probable cause statement filed in the case.

“Jeremy initially admitted to arriving home at or around 1500 hours this day and finding Victim 1 and Victim 2 both in critical condition in the garage,” the probable cause statement said.

“Later during the interview police were able to review video footage of the incident from neighbors.”

When confronted with the footage he stated “he was guilty of killing Victim 1 and Victim 2.”

Belt’s account

Belt told officers the incident began to unfold when he confronted his grandparents “about accusations he holds against them.

“Victim 1 and Victim 2 grabbed their belongings to leave and went into the garage where their vehicle was parked,” according to the probable statement. “Jeremy stated he knew they couldn’t leave because he intentionally cut the motor wire to the garage door before going inside.”

The 26-year-old then described the attacks in detail, telling officers he kicked both of his grandparents and then bludgeoned them with a hammer.

He then confessed to shooting them with a .22 rifle.

In custody

Police arrived and communicated with Belt by phone, asking him to “come outside and comply, which Jeremy did.”

During a warranted search of the Belt’s room, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana were found, as was drug related paraphernalia including pipes, bongs, marijuana grinders and glass jars. The .30-06 rifle was also found.

Police interviewed a third family member, identified as Victim 3, who had a black eye.

“During Jeremy’s interview, he admitted to kicking Victim 3 in the face…”.

Belt was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated murder, a first degree felony

Transaction of firearm by class A restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Belt is being held without bail.