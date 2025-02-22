Arrest documents reveal details of child abduction, Amber Alert, toddler’s safe recovery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Holly Angelina Smith, the 32-year-old mother who triggered an Amber Alert on Friday by fleeing with her 18-month-old daughter rather than turn the child over to the Division of Child and Family Services, as a judge had ordered, is in custody.

Three men who allegedly helped her elude police and hide the toddler, who was found in a shopping cart, also have been arrested.

According to court documents filed in Salt Lake County Third District Court, “Smith absconded with the child, with assistance from family members.

“Smith was later located by police and the child was found concealed in a shopping cart in Salt Lake City. The child was covered by several blankets that made it appear as though the child was not in Smith’s custody.”

A news release, issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department, says officers found the child after a tip led them to the area of Redwood Road and Paxton Avenue.

Once there, police located Smith “who provided officers false identifying information, delaying her being positively identified. After Smith was positively identified, she was taken into custody. Smith informed officers that her child was concealed inside of the shopping cart. Officers searched the cart and located the child.”

The 18-month-old girl was taken into the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Smith was booked into jail for investigation of alleged:

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony

Providing false information to a court officer, a class B misdemeanor

Court documents say Smith was arrested just before 2 a.m. Saturday and ordered held without bail.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Dalton Beebe, who spoke to reporters before Smith was apprehended, said the Amber Alert was issued for the child at about 7 p.m. due to concerns for her safety, surrounding Smith’s alleged use of illegal drugs, to allegations of child neglect, and concerns that Smith might be planning to keep the toddler outside overnight, in freezing temperatures.

When Smith and the child were first found, the mother’s charging documents say, “Officers also observed a glass pipe with white and burnt residue in a jacket pocket that was covering the child. Based on the Officer’s training and experience, this type of pipe is commonly used for smoking controlled substances.

“Smith made several excited utterances while in police custody to include acknowledging that her child had been removed from her custody at a court hearing. Smith also stated she refused to surrender her child to the authorities.”

Also arrested were three men identified as members of Smith’s family, including Jose Francisco Robles-Prieto. His charging documents say Robles-Prieto, 47, “knew about the Amber Alert, but helped conceal Smith and the baby girl and provided false information to officers to hinder the investigation​.”

His arrest documents also say, “Smith and Prieto decided to hide at Prieto’s residence for the night. Prieto and Smith were located by police in Salt Lake City.

“Prieto intentionally lied to officers, stating he did not know Smith’s name. Prieto lied to prevent them from removing (the child) from their custody. Prieto confirmed (the child) was concealed within their property in a shopping cart. Prieto stated he knew this was wrong and that it would lead to further problems.”

Prieto was arrested for obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and child endangerment, a third-degree felony. He was ordered to be held on $5,000 bail. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Prieto was not listed among Salt Lake County jail inmates.

Also arrested were Joey Jimenez, 41, and Eric Mathew Jimenez, 37, both of whom were jailed on second-degree felony obstruction of justice charges. Charging documents allege they had information on Smith’s location which they refused to share with investigating officers.

Joey Jimenez denied having a phone, but was found with one containing multiple text messages regarding the location of Smith and the child, his arrest documents say.

Each was ordered held on $2,500 bail. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, both men were listed as inmates.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to recognize its officers, detectives, and professional staff who worked on the initial portions of this investigation, including the search,” an SLCPD statement says.