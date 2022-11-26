Arrest made after car hits vehicle, crashes through wall of Roy building

ROY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash Friday night about 7 p.m. in the area of 5700 S. 1900 West where a driver through a wall after rear-ending another vehicle.

Injuries are apparently minor, but damage is extensive and resulted in a natural gas leak, police said.

“A northbound vehicle ran into the rear of the vehicle in front of it, then continued northbound, into the south wall of a building on the east side of the road, reads a Roy PD post on social media.

Prior to officers reaching the scene the suspect left and attempted to get into the passenger’s seat of a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot, police said.

“Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. The adult male was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Officers are investigating possible impairment.”

Traffic was disrupted in the area as a result.