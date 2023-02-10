Arrest made in brutal WVC stabbing over drug debt

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 41-year-old man accused of stabbing another man multiple times over a drug debt.

Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday morning, according to court documents, facing charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies, and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

The victim suffered stabbing injuries to the arms, legs, hands, neck and face requiring hospitalization and surgery, according to Sims’ probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court by West Valley Police.

Sims was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night for the stabbing a day earlier in West Valley City. Sims allegedly pushed his way into the apartment where the victim lived, with another person present who is now a witness, attacking the victim with a knife over a drug debt, according to the affidavit. Sims then stole the victim’s wallet from a bedroom in the residence and fled the scene.

The victim told police Sims had previously provided him with “some marijuana.” During Sims traffic stop arrest, a woman with him in the vehicle said Sims had told her “he had done something bad. (Sims) told her that he had stabbed someone.”

The affidavit says it was requested Sims be held without bail, stating the attack was over a small amount of money, but “He would attempt to attack the victim or any of the other witnesses involved in the case who came forward with information.”

On Thursday afternoon, a 3rd district Judge ordered Sims held without bail.