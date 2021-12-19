Update: Arrest made in deadly South Salt Lake strip club shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 — South Salt Lake police have located and arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Southern X-posure strip club.

Thirty-six year old Romalice Latrell Williams was taken into custody late Saturday night for aggravated murder.

The arrest was made less than 24-hours after police responded to a call of shots fired at the 3420 S. State St.

That original call was made around 12:11 a.m. Saturday.

According to South Salt Lake Police public information officer Danielle Croyle, officers arrived to find a gravely wounded man in mid-20’s.

He was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Croyle says detectives worked non-stop, following up on leads that ultimately led to Williams’ arrest.

Court records show that in 2019, Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, which was dropped from a 3rd degree felony to a class a misdemeanor.

They also show that the following year he was arrested after a traffic incident. A check at the time showed he was wanted on a felony warrant.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, Williams was arrested for having a dangerous weapon, even though he was a restricted person. The arresting officer wrote that Williams “stated he was convicted of armed robbery in Louisiana” and was carrying “brass knuckles for protection.”

Croyle credits the dedicated and diligent work of detectives for Williams’ latest arrest, saying “a violent offender has been removed from the community in a timely manner.”