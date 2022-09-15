Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no one injured, Bountiful police said in a statement on social media.

“On 9-14-22 at 12:20 p.m. the juvenile suspect in this case was arrested by Bountiful officers and was booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm in Bountiful City limits.”

The juvenile victim told police he had been involved in a dispute with another juvenile male which escalated to a handgun being brandished and fired.

“Officers searched the area and were able to confirm the suspect and (his) vehicle were gone. The dispute was confirmed to be an ongoing dispute between two juveniles.”

By 2:20 p.m. the lockdown status was lifted as “there was no continuing danger to Bountiful High School students or faculty.”

Police said investigation of the shooting incident at 640 S. 750 E. remains active and the department asks that anyone with information related to the crime contact Bountiful police detectives at 801-298-6000.