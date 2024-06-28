Arrest made in St. George carjacking tied to business break-in

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police announced an arrest has been made in a December carjacking linked to a business burglary.

The December 18 incidents began with an armed carjacking reported in the area of 300 South, St. George police said in a Thursday night press release. A male suspect had pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded their vehicle keys, then drove off with the vehicle.

Shortly after the car jacking, officers responded to a business burglary in the area of 3050 E in St. George. Officers found shattered windows and display cases, the hammer used left on scene. Soon after the burglary report, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned on I-15 near mile marker 8, police said. “Officers on scene were able to link the stolen vehicle to the burglary using video footage.”

Using evidence from the burglary scene the suspect was identified as Aaron Ezquivel of Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the press release. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect by March of this year.

The warrant was for various felony charges including aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and property damage.Due to the suspect’s location in Nevada, detectives requested apprehension assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On June 12 Aaron Ezquivel was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, SGPD said.”A huge shout out to the U.S. Marshals Service, specifically the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force for their assistance in this case.”