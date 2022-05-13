Arrest made in Taylorsville shootings; more suspects sought

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have made an arrest after a Wednesday shooting that left two men injured at the Atherton Park Apartments.

Suspect Francisco Estrada, 20, has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that a group of men were outside the apartments when another man showed up, and several people exchanged gunfire,” says a police statement.

“Two men in the group chased the other man, firing at him,” the statement says.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Additional suspects have been identified and are currently being sought. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Barrett at 801-963-5400.”

The two injured men were shot in the legs, and suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Estrada faces initial charges of:

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, shoot in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Estrada’s probable cause statement says police responded to the apartment complex, at 4545 S. Atherton Drive, after “multiple callers reported multiple males in their 20s shooting at each other, and two persons were injured.

The statement says Estrada was initially interviewed as a witness, but was determined to be a suspect after more people were interviewed and surveillance footage was reviewed.

“In a post Miranda interview, Estrada admitted to possessing a firearm while on court probation (District) for a plea and abeyance for two counts of possession a

firearm by a restricted person, and shooting at the other (outstanding) suspect at least twice, which was verified by discovered casings, due to Estrada providing the caliber of weapon/firearm he fired (.45 caliber).”

Three different calibers of casings were found at the scene, suggesting additional shooters.

“Witnesses observed Estrada and the other male victim (friends) provide their firearms to an unidentified party prior to officers’ arrival. Estrada claims that he did not know the person who he and his friend provided the firearms to.”

Estrada was booked into jail, where he was ordered held without bail.