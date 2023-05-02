Arrests made in Washington County Fair juvenile gun fracas

HURRICANE, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have tracked down some of the juveniles believed to have created a disturbance brandishing firearms at the Washington County Fair.

Three arrests have been made in the April 15 incident, according to a Washington County Sheriff‘s Office news release on social media. Responding to the 10 p.m. calls of juveniles showing off firearms at Washington County Legacy Park, officers approached a group of seven juvenile suspects, officers said in a news release issued at the time.

Four fled, the three remaining uncooperative with the investigation.

“None of the three who stopped at deputy’s commands had any weapons on them,” the sheriff said. But two abandoned firearms were found in the parking lot where some of the juveniles fled.

“Previously we reported that multiple juveniles had handguns at the carnival on April 15th (see our press release from 04/18/2023),” the sheriff’s Sunday announcement said. “Through the perseverance and hard work of our deputies they were able to identify and track down three of the suspects and make arrests.

“As we said in our previous press release, the act of juveniles ‘waving’ firearms around in itself is a concern that the Sheriff’s Office does not take lightly. If anyone has any further information of that night you may not have reported, please contact dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident #23W002036.”

Due to the age of the suspects in the case, no names or additional information was released.

“We did, however, want to assure everyone we have been following up on the incident and our efforts to keep everyone in Washington County safe! Thank you to everyone who assisted with these efforts” the release said, singling out the aid of school resource officers and the St. George Police Department.

After the incident the sheriff’s office said deputies and police officers from multiple agencies in Washington County would be present at the fairgrounds to keep attendees safe through the duration of the fair, which ended April 22.