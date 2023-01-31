As temperatures dive, officials move to help those trapped outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With temperatures plummeting toward and likely below zero, city and county officials here Monday night took emergency measures.

They’ll likely do the same thing Tuesday.

“With dangerously low temperatures expected overnight, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have partnered to open the Central City Recreation Center for unsheltered residents,” reads a joint press release on social media.

The opening of the rec center at 615 S. 300 E. in Salt Lake City came at 9 p.m. “tonight and will be opened based upon need while the dangerously cold weather persists,” reads the press release quoting both County Mayor Jenny Wilson and City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Community volunteers including doctors and specialists are at the head of the effort, the release said, assisting with both planning and implementation.

“Additionally, staff and other homeless advocates are out on the streets working to identify and move people insi