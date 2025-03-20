Assistant coach at Hildale school being investigated for alleged unlawful kissing of juvenile student athlete



HILDALE, Utah, March 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An assistant coach at Water Canyon High School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly unlawfully kissing a minor, listed in court documents as a class A misdemeanor.

Aaron Peter Locorti, 37, “was employed by the Water Canyon High School in Hildale as an assistant coach and under a position of trust to the victim who was an active athlete,” court documents say.

“Since, Mr. Lacorti’s access to the school is revoked pending the investigation.”

Lacorti was questioned Tuesday evening in connection with the incident, which involved a minor who was 16 at the time, the statement says.

“The information was reported to the police by The Arizona Department of Child Services who received the information by an anonymous caller, and was not accepted,” the statement says.

“Contact was made with the victim and her parents at her residence where she initially denied the information was true. On 03/14/25 the victim’s parents came forward with more information where they reported that the victim confided in her sister admitting to the romantic relationship with Lacorti.

“A forensic interview was conducted and the victim disclosed the inappropriate relationship and incident where the victim described ‘making out’ with Lacorti.

“The victim also turned in a letter that Mr. Lacorti wrote to her telling her that they needed to ‘distance for a while,'” the affidavit says.

“At the parents request and with their consent, the victim’s phone is currently in the forensic lab pending review of analysis.”

Post Miranda, Lacorti “denied the allegations of ”making out with the minor” and further gave consent to search of his phone which is pending submission to forensic lab and also pending review of data which could lead to additional charges.”

Lacorti was released without bail after agreeing to conditions including he return for all court dates that may be scheduled.