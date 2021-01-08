At least 1 confirmed dead after vehicle rollover near Flight Park in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person is confirmed dead after a vehicle rollover near the Flight Park, near Point of the Mountain in Utah County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, was en route to the scene when he spoke with Gephardt Daily.

“Got a rollover up there at the Flight Park,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, if they rolled from the very top, or if they were trying to climb the hill, like we’ve had in the past, and they roll. We’ve got one confirmed fatality.”

Cannon said he did not yet have information on whether there were others in the vehicle or whether others suffered injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details are confirmed.