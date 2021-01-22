At least 1 dead after Logan house fire

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person is confirmed dead after a Logan house fire.

A statement from the Logan City Police Department says the fire was first noticed early Friday morning.

“The Logan City Police and Fire Departments, in coordination with State Fire Marshal’s office, are investigating a house fire at approximately 200 South and 60 East, Logan,” says a Facebook post.

“The fire has resulted in at least one fatality. The fire was first observed at approximately 5 a.m. on today’s date. No other details are currently available.”

The area of 200 South, between Main Street and 100 East, will be closed during the investigation, the statement says.