At least 1 dead in Murray apartment shooting

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday outside a Murray apartment complex.

Police were dispatched to the Brickgate at Fireclay Apartments near 4440 South 120 West just before 1 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two people who were wounded, one of whom died at the scene.

A second wounded person was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Malouf of Murray City PD told Gephardt Daily he was unable to confirm the status of those who were shot, although a body covered by a sheet was clearly visible in the apartment complex parking lot.

Malouf said investigators believe the shooting took place after “some sort of dispute in the apartment complex parking lot” and that multiple people “have been detained” for questioning.

“Others may still be outstanding,” Malouf said.

Police from Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Unified PD, West Valley City, West Jordan, Draper, and Sandy assisted in the call.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.