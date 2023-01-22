At least 10 dead in California mass shooting

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca., Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – At least 10 people have killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
10 others are reported wounded and a male gunman is still at large.
The shooting was first reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday where crowds had gathered to attend a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area.
In an early Sunday morning press conference, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said “The Monterey Park Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene.
“There are at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical,” Mayer said.
Recent Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park have drawn tens of thousands of partiers.
Saturday night’s shooting reportedly took place a dance club.
