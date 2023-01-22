At least 10 dead in California mass shooting

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca., Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – At least 10 people have killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

10 others are reported wounded and a male gunman is still at large.

The shooting was first reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday where crowds had gathered to attend a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area.