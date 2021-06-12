Developing: At least 2 reported wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least two people were reported shot in Salt Lake City Saturday in an alleged altercation near 1600 Wallace Road, just west of Redwood Road.

According to reports from the scene, one person was shot multiple times about 12:40 p.m. Saturday after a confrontation “between two groups.” The victim was then driven in a private vehicle to a nearby Maverik station at 1680 S. Redwood Road where they were met by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

Police went to the Wallace Road crime scene and located another victim. That person, whose condition is unknown, was also taken to an area hospital.

Investigators are still on the scene amid reports of another possible victim.

Police have yet to confirm the details surrounding the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.