At least 6 dead, several critically injured in I-15 crashes due to dust storm in southern Utah

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty vehicles were involved in a series of crashes, resulting in at least six fatalities, west of Kanosh in Millard County on Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol says several people have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

The collisions occurred just before 5 p.m., when high winds sent a sand or dust storm billowing over Interstate 15 near milepost 152, seriously impairing visibility.

The crash scene is between the Meadow and Kanosh exits. Southbound traffic in the area has been shut down.

According to a UHP statement:

“I-15 is currently being diverted at the Meadow exit (Exit 158). Motorists are being directed into Meadow and then south on state Route 133 into Kanosh. Traffic then can re-enter southbound I-15 at the Kanosh onramp (Exit 148). Southbound traffic through area will be closed for a several hours, which UHP conducts its investigation.”

The Utah Highway Patrol summoned troopers from Richfield and Beaver to assist. Multiple ground and air ambulances also responded to transport victims.

The names of victims will be released 24 hours after notifications are made to next-of-kin, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will continue to follow this developing story and will update as more information becomes available.