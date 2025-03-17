ATF, Provo PD offer $5K reward for info leading to arrest, conviction in Provo construction site fire case

PROVO, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Provo Police Department, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the Feb. 8 fire at the Remington Commons construction site.

At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, the Provo Fire and Police departments responded to a fire at the Remington Commons apartment complex, located near 1640 S. State St., in Provo.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Provo Police Department, Provo Fire and Rescue and ATF Denver Field Division, Salt Lake City Field Office, the news release says.

Anyone with information about this fire should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210. Information also can be sent to [email protected] or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Photo by Provo Police

ATF regulates the firearm industry and is the federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction for investigating fires and explosions. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.